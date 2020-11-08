Home

Mary Theresa Baird

Mary Theresa Baird, 62, died Sept. 25, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born April 12, 1958, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Thomas Joseph and Jean Francis (Kurowski) Harrison.

Mary was a homemaker and dental assistant. She had a love for hiking, nature, puzzles, music and riding her bike.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Harrison.

Mary is survived by her three children, Tyler Baird, Evelyn (Erik) Whitehorn and Kristyne Merritt; as well as three grandchildren; mother, Jean Harrison; sister, Brynn Harris; and brother, Tom Harrison.


