Mary Theresa Haynos-Doenges, 67, of South Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, with her daughters by her side.
A lifelong resident of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Haynos. She graduated from South Catholic in 1969, and earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Scranton.
A dedicated social worker of 21 years at Scranton Counseling Center, her consumers loved her and her coworkers embraced her as a mentor, but more importantly, a close friend.
Theresa was the unofficial mayor in her community, holding court on her front porch. Friends and neighbors knew her door was always open to them, for advice or conversations, which often lasted for hours on end. She took great pride in the home she made and the daughters she raised.
She is survived by daughters, Nicole Poulos and husband, Matthew, and granddog, Millie, of Maryland; Kelsey Doenges and husband, Kyle, of California; and brother, Walter Haynos, of Scranton.
A celebration of Theresa's life to honor the joy she brought to our lives will be held at the Hilton hotel in Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. A tribute will be read at 5:30 followed by words of remembrance from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or BARCS animal shelter in her honor.
Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019