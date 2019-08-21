Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Haynos-Doenges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa Haynos-Doenges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Theresa Haynos-Doenges Obituary
Mary Theresa Haynos-Doenges, 67, of South Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, with her daughters by her side.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Haynos. She graduated from South Catholic in 1969, and earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Scranton.

A dedicated social worker of 21 years at Scranton Counseling Center, her consumers loved her and her coworkers embraced her as a mentor, but more importantly, a close friend.

Theresa was the unofficial mayor in her community, holding court on her front porch. Friends and neighbors knew her door was always open to them, for advice or conversations, which often lasted for hours on end. She took great pride in the home she made and the daughters she raised.

She is survived by daughters, Nicole Poulos and husband, Matthew, and granddog, Millie, of Maryland; Kelsey Doenges and husband, Kyle, of California; and brother, Walter Haynos, of Scranton.

A celebration of Theresa's life to honor the joy she brought to our lives will be held at the Hilton hotel in Scranton, 100 Adams Ave., Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. A tribute will be read at 5:30 followed by words of remembrance from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or BARCS animal shelter in her honor.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now