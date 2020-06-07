|
Mary Theresa Heier, lifelong resident of South Scranton, passed away early Saturday morning surrounded by her dedicated caregivers at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst, Pa.
Born in Scranton, she was a loving daughter to John and Ann Brennan Lavelle. She was a member of St. John's High School, class of 1939, the last graduating class prior to the school's closing.
Prior to her retirement, she was a civil service employee at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 25 years. She was a conscientious team member known for her sharp wit and feisty nature.
Mary faithfully attended the St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica Novena annually, beginning at age 6 through her 95th year, of which she was most proud.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Richard D. Heier Sr.; and grandson, Richard D. Heier Jr.
Mary is survived by her son, David R. Heier and wife, Linda (Garden Ridge, Texas); and daughter-in-law, Deborah Heier (Scranton); three grandchildren, Melissa Falcone, Kathleen Kyle and Kelly Heier; and eight great-grandchildren, Kellie, Emma, Lily, Mason, Katie, Lily, Callahan and Quinn.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst, for their great care throughout her stay. We are especially grateful for administering her daily dose of ice cream and Port wine, to which she attributed her longevity. You are "TRUE HEROES."
"Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
A private funeral will be held from the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020