Mrs. Mary Therese (Connolly) Forsette, a lifelong resident of Scranton, daughter of the late Loretta (Cahilin) and John Connolly, was born on Sept. 14, 1943, at Mercy Hospital, and passed peacefully Wednesday, the 20th of March, at Allied Health Services after a prolonged illness.



Mary attended Catholic schools in Scranton and graduated from South Catholic High School in 1961. A devote Catholic, Mary was a member of St. Anthony's Parish in Bulls Head and then Mary Mother of God in Scranton.



Mary married the love of her life, Nick, on April 26, 1963, at the tender age of 19. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was there for every scraped knee, lost tooth, broken heart and joyful wedding. Mary never missed those important moments. She especially loved her role as Grandma, Grammy, Googie and Mimi. She could often be found crocheting every sort of blanket for her family, taking a special joy in the baby blankets she crocheted for all 14 of her grandchildren.



Mary loved trips to Old Forge for the famous pizza and date night at the movies with Nick. She made friends everywhere, blessed with the ability to, very literally, talk to anyone. She was an active supporter of her children and was a booster for Little League up through high school sports and activities. Known as an Irish woman who cooked like a native Italian, her meatballs and lasagna were nearly famous. Sundays were reserved as family dinner evenings with fresh pasta and homemade sauce with sausage and meatballs and, most importantly, all her children and their families. Every holiday season, Mary decorated her family's home from front door to kitchen door, and everything in between, with every assortment of her most cherished Christmas decorations, most notably her absolute insistence for real Christmas trees and her Irish Santas.



She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 51 years, Nicholas J. Forsette, who passed in 2014; and her two brothers, James and John Connolly.



She is survived by her eight children, Mr. Anthony Forsette and his wife, Karen; Mr. Jeffery Forsette and his wife, Karen; Mrs. Mari Hoban and her husband, Michael; Mr. Nicholas Forsette Jr.; Mrs. Tammy Forsette-Keefe and her wife, Kristi; Mr. Michael Forsette and his wife, Melissa; Mr. John Forsette; and Mrs. Keri Alers and her husband, Jason. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Courtney, Timothy, Mary, Emily, Elizabeth, Jacob, Connolly, Bowie, James, Nicholas, Kamryn and Celia; and two great-grandchildren, Asher and Odin.



The family would appreciate plants in lieu of flowers.



The family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff of the third floor for their professionalism, kindness and dignity they gave Mary every day. We are forever grateful.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

