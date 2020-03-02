|
|
Mary Toth Dubas, 96, of Jessup, died Saturday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. She was the widow of John Dubas, who died in 1974.
Born and raised in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ritzco Toth. She attended Jessup schools and was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church in Dickson City, where she was very active during parish picnics, making pierogies, haluski and cabbage rolls.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cutting grass and doing yard work.
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Barbara Dubas Sheridan, Peckville; two sons, John Dubas Jr., Jessup; and Edward Dubas and wife, Elizabeth, Forest City; four sisters, Anna Toth, Jessup; Josephine Maruska, Duryea; and Dorothy Kudrec and Veronica Kura, both of New Jersey; a brother, Anthony Toth, Olyphant; grandchildren, Kim Sheridan-Megela and husband, Ed, Peckville; Kris Sheridan and Brandy, Peckville; Shawn Marie Christian, Missouri; Edward Dubas and wife, Lisa, Forest City; and Eugene Dubas, Childs; a great-grandson, Christopher Dubas and wife, Jena, Hamlin; and great-great-grandchildren, Payton and Levi.
She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7. For online condolences, go to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2020