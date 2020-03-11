|
Mary Valvano Minelli, a Dunmore native, died peacefully Sunday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Minelli Sr., in 2000.
She was the daughter of the late Nicola and Theresa Siconolfi Valvano, and a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1948.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt, she enjoyed making pasta, sewing and baking, and was especially known for her chocolate chip cookies. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Scranton until its closing.
The family would like to recognize all of her caregivers for their dedicated service both in her home and at various facilities, with special thanks to the entire team at Geisinger CMC.
Surviving are a son, Joseph Jr.; three brothers, Gaetano "Guy" Valvano and wife, Marie; Joseph Valvano; and Angelo Valvano and wife, Joann, all of Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Angela Valvano.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment in the Italian-American Cemetery, South Scranton.
Friends may call Thursday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020