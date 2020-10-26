Home

Mary Ventzek Seifert Obituary

Mary Ventzek Seifert, 97, a resident at Mid Valley Manor, Peckville, and formerly of Throop, died Oct. 8 at the Manor.

Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late George and Sophie Spolnik Ventzek, she was educated in Dickson City schools and she was of the Catholic faith. She had been employed as a laundress before retirement.

Surviving are a brother, Dr. Albert Ventzek and wife, JoAnn, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

There will be no public calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


