Jeannie Malloy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends last Friday at Green Ridge Care Center.
Born on Aug. 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Louise Moylan Malloy. Raised in the Nativity section of Scranton, Jeannie was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, and was a proud graduate of Marywood Seminary and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. For 42 years she worked as a registered nurse, spending most of those years in the nursery at Mercy Hospital where she was present at the births of many NEPA residents, including her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Surviving are a sister, Dr. Elizabeth and husband, Dr. Clair Kenny; brother, Robert and wife, Marilyn Malloy; best friend and cousin, Connie Moran and husband, Arthur, all of Scranton; nieces, nephews, cousins and a grandnephew.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Denise Malloy.
Jeannie will be remembered most for her loving devotion to her family and friends. She was famous for birthday cakes and parties, holiday decorations and parties, always in supportive attendance at her nieces', nephews' and cousins' performances and games and, yes, more parties. She celebrated life to its fullest with great humor and generosity. Jeannie's most beloved place was her family's homestead in Waymart, which she affectionately called "the Country House." Because of Jeannie, her large extended family spent wonderful fun-filled summers together creating memories that will last forever.
The family would like to thank the staff at Green Ridge Care Center for their exceptional support over the last three years, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its comfort and care during Jeannie's last weeks.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church on Saturday. Any gifts or contributions in Jeannie's name can be made to St. Joseph's Center, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020