Mary Virginia Walsh Spellman, 95, of Scranton, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, at Marywood Heights. She and her husband, Thomas J. Spellman, were married 71 years at the time of his death Dec. 31, 2016.
Born in Scranton on May 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Aloysius P. Walsh and Virginia Bourne Walsh. She graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School and earned an associate degree at the former Lackawanna Business College. She worked as a secretary for the Murray Corporation upon graduation and later, after working for a time in the Evening College of the University of Scranton, began her full-time career there where she worked as executive secretary to the academic vice president followed by assistant director of career services. In 1980, she was inducted into the Order of Pro Deo et Universitate for 20 years of service. She enjoyed quilting, needlework, reading and spending time with friends and family, especially at the beach.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara and husband, James Shuta, Dickson City; and two sons, Thomas, Yorktown, Va.; and Mark, Reston, Va.; two grandsons, Jeffrey Shuta (Alison) and Ryan Spellman; two great-grandsons, Matthew and Daniel Shuta; two sisters, Kathryn W. Murphy, West Chester, Pa.; and Irene W. Nunnari (Joseph), New Windsor, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael, who died April 7, 2016; a sister, Patricia, in 1942; and a brother, Aloysius Walsh, in 2008.
The family is deeply appreciative of the outstanding compassionate and loving care given to Mary first by the Little Sisters of the Poor and entire staff at Holy Family Residence followed, in kind, through the transition to Marywood Heights. Particular mention goes to Fran "Flicka" Lewis, a lifetime friend who was a faithful companion and advocate to Mary every day throughout her residency. The family also extends appreciation to Mary's "beach buddies" who demonstrated unfailing commitment to visiting her on a regular basis: Barbara Burkhouse, Ellen Burkhouse, Jane Farr, Peggy O'Keefe, Kate Mellody, Maureen Flynn, Liz Kenny, Johann Evily, Lois Draina and Mary Donahue. Another special thank you goes to Jane Strobino, the "muffin" girl, and Barbara Quinn, Mary's best friend.
The funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Joseph's Chapel, Marywood Heights, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa. Relatives and friends may pay their respects in the Maloney Lounge at Marywood Heights on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Minooka, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, c/o IHM Center Development Office, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website at thomasjhughesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019