Mary (Adams) Walters, 92, of Tunkhannock, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 1, while a resident of Abington Manor Hospice, Clarks Summit, Pa. She was a resident at the Abington Manor for more than two years before being placed on hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Walters, in 1978.
Born in Mehoopany on July 4, 1927, she was the youngest of three children born to the late Berne C. and Edna French Adams. Mary was a graduate of Mehoopany High School class of 1945 as well as a graduate of Scranton-Lackawanna College Class of 1947.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Walters; sister-in-law, Lois Testa; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beverly Walters; brother, B. Clifford Adams; and her sister, Doris (Adams) Trowbridge.
She was a Wyoming County Republican committee-woman, a 4-H leader and a Sunday School teacher in the Keiserville Methodist Church; she was very active in her community. When the Keiserville Methodist Church closed her church, membership was transferred to Russell Hill Methodist Church where she was currently a member.
Mary worked as a legal secretary for Davis R. Hobbs and left that position to become a farmer's wife and farmhand. She later worked as a secretary treasurer for the Washington Twp. Board of Supervisors for 20 years.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with interment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Those of you who may wish to attend Mary's funeral service can join the family online for a livestreamed service with Pastor Scott Ryan of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Mary Walter's tribute page.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020