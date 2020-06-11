Home

Mary Y. Kusin

Mary Y. Kusin Obituary
Mary Y. Kusin, 83, of Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at Scranton Health Care Center. She and her husband, Steve Kusin, had celebrated 58 years of marriage on Sept. 9.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Edward and Marion Caviston Ward, she was a graduate of Carbondale High School. Before retirement, she was employed at Ingersoll-Dresser in Moosic.

Also surviving are a daughter, Maryann Kusin, Dunmore; a son, Stephen Kusin Jr. and his wife, Deborah, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; a brother, Edward Ward and his wife, Ann, Carbondale; a granddaughter, Zoey Kusin, Sherman Oaks; her cat, Skedaddles; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are private and were entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.

To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020
