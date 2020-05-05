Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Mary Yuravich Obituary
Mary Yuravich, 94, of Exeter, passed away Friday, May 1, at Allied Servoces Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.

Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ferko Fedorko. She was a graduate of Exeter High School and a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Mary was a homemaker all her married life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Yuravich, in 2008; and brothers, Michael, George and John Fedorko.

Surviving are her children, Eva (Thomas ) Strubeck, Bensalem; Michael ( Christine) Yuravich, Archbald; and Mark (Linda), Arizona; granddaughter, Alison; and two stepgranddaughters, Carla and Christa; brother, Joseph (Pat) Fedorko, Virginia; and a sister, Irene Hetro, Exeter.

Due to the current federal requirements, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020
