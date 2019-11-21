|
Mary Yurchak Molnar, a 101-year resident of Dunmore, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, nine days after becoming a guest of St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst.
Her husband, Emery Molnar, died July 12, 1990.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Mary Pidich Yurchak and the late Alex Yurchak, she was educated in the Dunmore School District before leaving after 11th grade to take a garment industry job to help support her siblings. Mary proudly received her diploma from Dunmore High School in a special ceremony on June 25, 2018.
She was a lifetime member of Holy Family Church in Scranton until it closed and recently St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton. She served as a volunteer at her churches.
Mary was the rock of a family that spans six generations right up until her death, offering loving support or sharp wit depending on circumstance. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She marked each birthday with special cards and occasionally a surprise of confetti.
She enjoyed cooking and baking family favorites like kolachi, Texas sheet cake and yum-yum cake, camping at Spruce Lake, snowmobiling with her late husband and children and grandchildren and quilting. Many family members snuggle tonight with quilts she crafted.
Mary continually prayed rosaries and had a Word Search book at her side even as her physical strength faded. Visits with family, friends and especially her generations of grandchildren brightened her days.
She was always willing to share a cup of tea, listen or give advice. She maintained an impeccable memory and strong sense of humor up to her final days.
She is survived by four children, sons Eugene (Kateri) Molnar, Cary, N.C., and Richard Molnar, Scranton; and daughters Mary Ellen (Joseph) Jellock, Mount Cobb, and Virginia (Lawrence) Holeva, Dickson City; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, George, Alex, Nicholas, Stephen and Michael, and a sister, Susan Bilansky, and grandsons, Joseph Jellock and Richard Molnar.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.
Those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church on Saturday.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019