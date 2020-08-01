|
MaryAnn K. Mychayliw of Roaring Brook Twp. passed away Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore following a courageous 11-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steven J. Mychayliw. They were always together and he was always by her side.
Born Aug. 3, 1947 in Scranton, she was the daughter of Mary (Williams) Kronick of Scranton, and the late Stephen Kronick.
MaryAnn was employed for 14 years as Senior Sales Manager with Source One Packaging of Hauppauge, N.Y.
She was a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp. and a longtime member of the Rotary Club of North Pocono.
The world just lost 5 feet, 7 inches of glamour. Her ups and downs kept us crying and laughing on her long journey. MaryAnn adored and loved her family, and was very proud of their accomplishments. She will be dearly missed and remembered by her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are her daughters, Stephanie
Masterson and husband, Brendan, of Spring Brook Twp.; Stacie Short of Front Royal, Va.; and Carisa Mychayliw of Roaring Brook Twp.; four grandchildren, Cade Short, Logan Masterson, Liam Masterson and Dominica Mychayliw; her brother, Stephen and wife, Kelly Kronick, of Gouldsboro; niece, Morgan Kronick; and nephew, Stephen Kronick III.
A Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., Pa., with the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay, pastor, as celebrant.
Entombment and committal will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart of Dunmore or the Rotary Club of North Pocono.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.
