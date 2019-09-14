|
|
Maryann (Piontek) Petrosky, 79, died Thursday in her Spring Twp. residence.
Born Dec. 28, 1939, in Old Forge, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary (Hodek) Piontek. She was a 1957 graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1959 graduate of Lackawanna College, Scranton. Maryann also attended Scranton Conservatory of Music, received her certifications in production and purchasing management from Penn State University and took courses at Albright College.
She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, where she attended daily Mass and was active in many church groups, including Rosary Ministry, Eucharistic Adoration Ministry and Bible Study.
Maryann was a member of Apics, American Business Association, National Management Association of Reading and Cornwall Terrace Community Association.
She was also Judge of Elections in Spring Twp., District 1.
Maryann was employed as a buyer, planner and purchasing agent at Rockwell International and Goss Graphics System.
She is survived by two children, Mark T. Petrosky; and Lori Ann (Petrosky), wife of R. Andy Blankenbiller, all of Spring Twp.
She was affectionately known as Mom Mom to three grandchildren, Nikole A. Petrosky, Olivia N. Blankenbiller and Mariah J. Petrosky.
Other survivors include a sister, Barbara (Piontek), widow of Paul Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
Maryann was predeceased by her older brother, Joseph F. Piontek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A visitation will be held Monday, from 9 to 10 in the church. Burial will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019