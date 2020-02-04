Home

Maryanna Dobrosielski Obituary
Maryanna Dobrosielski, 86, of Meshoppen, died Sunday at home. Her husband is Edward Dobrosielski and they had been married for 37 years.

Born in Rush Twp., Susquehanna County, daughter of the late Stanley and Cecilia Furtas Litwin, she was a member of St. Joachim's Church in Meshoppen.

Before retiring, she was a bookkeeper for Little and Nelson Insurance and had also worked at Bendix Corp. in South Montrose.

Maryanna is also survived by a brother, Dr. Frederick Litwin; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Stanley, Henry, Anthony and Raymond; and two sisters, Josephine Lewandoski and Gertrude Litwin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Joachim's Church, Meshoppen, celebrated by the Rev. Peter Tang. Interment will be held in St. Joachim's Cemetery, Meshoppen.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020
