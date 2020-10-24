Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
MaryAnne Mattern, 78, of Moscow, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Pa.

Born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Green Shaffer. A lifelong resident of Moscow, MaryAnne was married to Herman Mattern for 41 years and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

MaryAnne was extremely interested in family genealogy and enjoyed library/computer research and cemetery visits with her sisters. They have found family relatives back to 1795, and enjoyed doing research for other friends. She also loved to crochet gifts for family and friends while watching all of the animals play on the mountain.

In addition to her husband, MaryAnne is survived by her son, Lawrence Shaffer; daughter, Chrissy Cook and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Larry and Katrina Shaffer and Alyviah Lesh, all of Moscow. Also surviving are sisters, Linda Pritts (Harry Carl), Ravenna, Ohio; Nancy Hineline, Hamlin, Pa.; Rose Ross, Pearland, Texas; and brothers, William Shaffer (Elsie), Gouldsboro, Pa.; Robert Shaffer (Jean), Lake Ariel, Pa.; plus many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, John Shaffer.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave, Scranton, PA. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, Pa. For online condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


