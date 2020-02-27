|
Maryellen Cosgrove of Reading, formerly of Taylor, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, after a brief illness. She would have been 65 on March 21.
She was the daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn Cosgrove. She was a graduate of Riverside High School and Kutztown University. She worked for Boscovs in Reading for 30 years.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Andrew Fedor; her nephews, David and Brandon Fedor; an uncle, Bob Thomas; and her longtime companion, Jerry Bowdren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
A small service was held. It was her wish to be cremated. Arrangements were provided by Klee Funeral Home in Shillington.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2020