Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Forest City, PA
View Map
1929 - 2019
Maryellen Robinson Obituary
Maryellen Robinson, 90, of Pleasant Mount, died Saturday evening at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Born June 12, 1929, in Scranton, daughter of the late Francis J. and Helen Gaughan Robinson, she was a graduate of Technical High School, Scranton. Before retirement, she was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where she had great fun with her best friend, Joanne Kelley. She was a former member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, and attended Mass in Pleasant Mount.

Maryellen was an animal lover, and she had a special place in her heart for her companion, Coree. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels, she had a great appreciation for beautiful flowers and religiously fed the neighborhood birds. She loved her lottery scratch-offs and occasional visits to the casino.

Surviving are a brother, Jack Robinson, New Cumberland; and nieces and nephews including Toni McAndrew, her loving caregiver, and Stacie Kriznoski.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Francis Robinson, Delores Siock, Wynne Pastellak and James Robinson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Viewing will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maryellen's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
