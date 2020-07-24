Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Maryellen Seng Obituary

Maryellen Seng, 73, of Moosic, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is Donald Seng.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Howard and Marjory Koch, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and worked at Emery Freight until retirement. Maryellen enjoyed spending time with her family and holiday celebrations. She was a loving wife and mother, who cherished her grandson.

Also surviving are two children, Pam Monaghan, Ringtown; and Lewis Muccio and wife, Nikki, Hermitage; grandson, Thomas Monaghan; stepdaughters, Maribeth Gulakowski and Christine McClellan; brother, Kenneth Koch, Florida; and sister, Deborah Padavan.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


