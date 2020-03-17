|
Mathew Eric Lipisko Sr., 68, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Services Hospice.
Mathew was a master woodworker and carpenter, a skilled pool player, which he passed down to his sons, and loved playing slots with his friend, Ralph. He loved golf, watching football, and WWE pay-per-views. He taught his sons how to fish and do carpentry and loved working with them on a project.
Mathew helped remodel many favorite spots in Scranton over the years, including Vincenzo's. He could slip in a joke so fast you didn't even see it coming. The most important thing to Big Maty was his family. He always loved to be surrounded with his sons and grandchildren and was surrounded by them until he went to heaven peacefully to be with his mother, Phyllis; his father, Stanley; brothers, John and Stanley; sisters, Doreen and Rosemary. He will be greatly missed, but he will always be with us.
Surviving are his four sons, Mathew, Eric, Jason and Stewart; daughter, Melissa; brother, Mark; sisters, Georgina and Allison; grandchildren, Eric, Payton, Jason, Jaqueline, Marianna, Trent, Isabella, Elizabeth, Chase, Michael, Jason, Jordan, Jace and Rez.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020