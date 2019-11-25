|
Mathew Walter Turner, Green Springs, Ohio, formerly of Carbondale, Pa., died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 14. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Rachelle (Shelley) Roscioli, and son, Shane, as well as stepdaughter, Angela Roscioli; and three stepgrandchildren.
Also surviving are his mother, Beatrix Bonacci (Quick); stepfather, Howard Bunting; two brothers, Robert Turner Jr. and Andrew Turner and wife, Anita; sisters, Gail Scheller and husband, Bob; Catherine Payne and husband, Jonas; Mary Piragas and husband, Donny; and Amanda Byley and husband, Cliff. He was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents, and by his close cousin, Floyd Leonard Quick.
Matt was a self-employed contractor and a former volunteer member of the Green Springs Fire and EMS. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His son was the joy of his life. He will be sadly missed by his many close friends and family. Organ donations were important to him and he donated whatever could to help others.
Cremation will be handled by Auxter Funeral Home in Clyde, Ohio. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at PNC Bank, 136 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504, c/o Love For Shane benefit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 25, 2019