Service Information

Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant , PA 18447
(570)-383-9033

Calling hours
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
97 Franklin St.
Wilkes-Barre , PA

Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
97 Franklin St.
Wilkes-Barre , PA

Obituary

Mathilda E. Scott, 92, Moosic, formerly of Mountain Top, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George A. Scott.



Born in Dupont, the daughter of the late George and Frances Tylutke Stadnick, she was a graduate of Dupont High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business, Kingston. She was a 57-year member of the Westmoreland Club, where she was active on the social committee. She was also member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club Women's Golf Association.



Matty truly loved life and the people she shared it with. One of her favorite pastimes were the bridge games she shared for over 40 years with her bridge group, and the lunches every Monday and Friday she enjoyed with her sister and longtime lady friend, Helen, at Agolino's Restaurant. If she wasn't spending time with her sister and her family, she was on the golf course, ski slopes or enjoying dinner with her husband and their dinner group. She loved to travel, enjoying ski trips to Switzerland, and a visit to her homeland, Poland, with her mother. She and George took many trips cross-country and to Florida, visiting friends along the way.



The family wishes to express special thanks to Telespond Senior Center and, especially, her care companions, RoseAnn Gaetano and Ann Linko, who took care of Matty as part of their family; the Oakwood Terrance staff and faculty, along with the staff at ICU unit at Geisinger Community Medical Center and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their unconditional care and compassion.



She is survived by a loving niece, Ellen Rudis and her husband, David, Moosic; three nephews, Dr. John Konicki and wife, Lynn, Dallas; Peter X. Konicki and wife, Mary, Bear Creek Twp.; and Dr. William Scott and wife, Phyllis, San Francisco.



She was preceded also in death by a sister, Helen Konicki; two brothers-in-law, Peter J. Konicki and William Scott; and sister-in-law, Rear Adm. Jessie M. Scott.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 97 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Robert Zanicky presiding. Burial will follow at Hanover Green Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



