Matilda C. Orechovsky, 98, of the Sibley Section of Old Forge, died Thursday evening at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Joseph Orechovsky, who died on March 3, 2000.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Peter and Cora Serafin Horyczon, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School. She last worked as a seamstress for Kay Fashions, Duryea. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Church, Old Forge, where she was a member of the choir and the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was known to rule the roost.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Mountain View Care Center, especially the Alzheimer Ward, for their kind and loving care.



She is survived by her son, Carl and wife, Elaine, Old Forge; grandchildren, Jeff, Nicole and Mark; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Joan Orechovsky; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Jr.; grandson, Joseph III; and sisters, Eleanor Pritchyk and Ceil Sadowski.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Grace and Lawrence Street, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.



Contributions may be made to the Old Forge Historical Society, c/o 606 Kohler St., Old Forge, PA 18518.

