Matilda "Tillie" Pensak Kuzma, RN, 94, of Clarks Summit, died Sunday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Andrew Kuzma, who died July 19, 2012. The couple had been married nearly 54 years.



Born March 13, 1925, in Slovan, daughter of the late Paul and Feliksa Pensak, she was a graduate of Union High School, Burgettstown, and received her nursing certification from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing education from the University of Pennsylvania. She had been a registered nurse for the Philadelphia General Hospital. She continued her professional career and was a clinical instructor for more than 27 years at Community Medical Center, now Geisinger Community Medical Center.



She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, a former member of area pinochle card clubs, Lakeland's Golf League, the Friday Morning Company at Our Lady of the Snows Parish, a faithful attendee at Our Lady of the Abingtons, Padre Pio Chapel.



Tillie was a faithful and spiritual woman who was devoted to her husband and son. She proudly shared her knowledge with others. She had a special and gentle manner in caring for others. Her gentleness will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are a son and caregivers, Dr. Andrew P. Kuzma and his wife, Mary Kay, Clarks Summit; a brother, Stanley Pensak and wife, Libby, Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Colleen K. Dori and husband, Marty, Denton, Md.; and a grandson, Drew Kuzma, Clarks Summit.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Janulewicz; and two brothers, Chester and Raymond Pensak.



The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.



The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Memorial contributions may be made to a .



