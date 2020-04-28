|
|
Matthew A. Durkin, 58, of Jermyn, died Tuesday night at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 34 years is Carolyn Durkin.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of Mary Ann Holowach Durkin, Carbondale, and the late Matthew A. Durkin Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Carbondale Area High School. Matt had been the cook at the Forest City Nursing Home for 37 years.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Matt enjoyed basketball, NASCAR and was an Elvis Presley fan.
Matt was kind and gentle to everyone he met. He was a loving husband, son and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Desiree Durkin; a niece and three nephews; and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Joseph Durkin.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020