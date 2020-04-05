|
Matthew Beckage, 84, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, after a long battle with cancer.
Surviving are Matthew's three children, a son, Matthew Joseph Jude Beckage and his wife, Barbara Alberta Natasha (Barucky); a daughter, Mara Evette Valerie Beckage; and a son, Marc Peter Lawrence Beckage and his wife, Kathryn Ann (Acculto). Also three grandchildren, Nicholas Benjamin Stephen, Olivia Cecilia and Ian Lawrence.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private Parastas was held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, for the immediate family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
A memorial to honor Matthew's life along with a detailed obituary will be announced at a future date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020