Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Beckage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Beckage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Beckage Obituary
Matthew Beckage, 84, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, after a long battle with cancer.

Surviving are Matthew's three children, a son, Matthew Joseph Jude Beckage and his wife, Barbara Alberta Natasha (Barucky); a daughter, Mara Evette Valerie Beckage; and a son, Marc Peter Lawrence Beckage and his wife, Kathryn Ann (Acculto). Also three grandchildren, Nicholas Benjamin Stephen, Olivia Cecilia and Ian Lawrence.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private Parastas was held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, for the immediate family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

A memorial to honor Matthew's life along with a detailed obituary will be announced at a future date.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -