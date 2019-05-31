Matthew F. Farley, 67, Scranton, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at home.



Born in Scranton, on Jan. 16, 1952, the son of Matthew and Katherine Langan Farley, he and his wife, the former Mary Lou Haydu, celebrated their 38th anniversary March 7. Matt attended St. John's Elementary School and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in West Scranton in 1969 with honors. His number was called in the draft, and he entered the United States Army in 1972 and was stationed at Fort Dix, N.J., for basic training. He then entered active duty in August 1972 and was assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion and served almost two years in Germany. After his service to our country, he signed up for the GI Bill and earned an associate degree from Lackawanna College. He was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish and a former member of St. John's German Church. Matt spent almost 40 years in Industrial Sales in Scranton, first as an inside sales person, then on the road as industrial sales manager. His career was cut short in April 2017 due to health problems.



He was an honest and decent person, rarely taking a day off from work, so he could provide the best life for his family. One of his greatest pleasures was cranking up the speakers on his turntable and playing his favorite LPs, which included Led Zeppelin, The Who, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, JJ Cale, Stevie Ray Vaughn and too many others to mention. He could be found every weekend in nice weather with his two granddaughters at McDade Park. You may have seen Matt every morning on his daily walks through the streets of West Scranton, where he grew up. He always enjoyed going for wings and a pint or two of Guinness (his preferred choice) or a lager at Morganz, Gavin's and Kelly's. He enjoyed summer vacations, especially near the ocean, and spent many of them up and down the Atlantic Coast from Rhode Island to the Outer Banks, N.C., always wearing his yellow, Hawaiian print shirt and fisherman's hat.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Caitlin Sussman and husband, Karl, Factoryville; Erin D'Angelo and husband, Mike, Spring Brook Twp.; and a son, Matthew, at home. Matt is also survived by his brother, Jim Farley and wife, Sharon, Olyphant; several cousins and other family members. Lastly, he leaves behind the loves of his life, his three grandchildren, Sienna, Lea and Henry. He will be missed by us every day for the rest of our lives.



Family and friends may call at the Thomas Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private in St. John's German Cemetery, Scranton.



Memorial contributions in Matt's memory may be made to Fight4Vets c/o Sean Manley, 314 Adams Ave., Apt. 7, Scranton, PA 18503.





