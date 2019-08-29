|
Matthew H. Lynott, Scranton, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his truest love, Paula Gleason Lynott; and two sons, Matthew and Jordan. Matt and Paula recently celebrated 36 years of marriage.
Born June 4, 1956, to the late Robert and Rosemary Turnbull Lynott, Matt was never shy to say that he grew up in "the Germ" and proud that he stayed in Green Ridge. He was a 1974 graduate of Scranton Central High School. His true gift though was his charm, his gift of conversation and success at sales. He was district sales manager for E.M. Kutz Inc. of Reading and Allentown, Pa., where he worked for 25 years.
As the fifth of seven children, Matt's personality and character allowed him to stand apart in his family and neighborhood. He and his many childhood friends have stood together for well over 50 years. Besides his family, Matt's passions were golf, football and traditions. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons, his brother Rob, and his longtime friends. Matt was a staple in the Bell Golf league at the Scranton Muni, where he golfed every Wednesday for more than 30 years. On any given day, Matt could be found at Hank's Hoagies discussing his favorite sports teams, the Yankees and the Cowboys, and keeping up on the latest neighborhood news. He was also a longtime member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.
Family meant the most to Matt, especially the love of his life, Paula, and his two sons. He knew he was a lucky man when he married Paula, and was blessed to have his wonderful second family, the Gleasons. One of his greatest pleasures was music, especially the Grateful Dead. He loved attending concerts and music festivals with his wife and sons. He especially loved watching his boys play the tunes he loved so much and often joined in on vocals.
Also surviving are his boys, Matthew, Scranton; and Jordan and fiancée, Amy Young, New York City. He leaves behind six siblings, Rob and fiancée, Carolyn Clements, Scranton; Joe and wife, Tina, Dunmore; Beth Cieless, Milton, Ga.; Maurya Bergan and husband, Bob, Dunmore; Patty Whalen, Harrisburg; and Posey Lavelle and husband, Jeff, Dunmore. He is also survived by mother-in-law, Tess Gleason, Clarks Summit; brother-in-law, Michael Gleason and wife, Diana, Camarillo, Calif.; and sisters-in-law, Ann Gleason and husband, Tom Kristek, Austin, Texas; Susie Roche and husband, Jim, Clarks Summit; Carrie Colaiezzi and husband, Paul, Scranton; and Marge Gleason, Clarks Summit. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Mickey Gleason; and brother-in-law, Patrick Gleason. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including five godchildren, Stacey Bergan Nocera, Michael Bergan, Kelsey Gleason, Kaelin Lynott and Catherine Colaiezzi.
Matt and his family would like to thank Dr. Carl Barsigian and all the staff of Hematology & Oncology Associates. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their personal attention and compassionate care. Lastly, they thank all of their neighbors, family and friends for their help in caring for Matt.
Funeral services will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The family asks that all attending the Mass proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Food Pantry, 1501 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA or Mary, Mother of God Food Pantry at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019