Funeral services have been scheduled for Matthew H. Lynott, Scranton, who passed away peacefully Aug. 28, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects today from 4 to 7 p.m. The family asks that all attending the Mass proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Food Pantry, 1501 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA, or Mary, Mother of God Food Pantry at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 30, 2019