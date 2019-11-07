|
Matthew J. Cesare, 47, of Old Forge, entered into eternal rest shortly after arrival at Geisinger Community Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 4.
Born in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 1972, he was the only son of Alexander J. and Donna Gabriel Cesare, Old Forge. Matt was a 1990 graduate of Old Forge High School and furthered his education at Luzerne Community College. He had a special talent for detailing cars, mostly his dad's. Many days he and his dad could be seen together in the garage working on a car or a motorcycle. He was his dad's best friend, through the good times and the bad times. He will be forever missed. We love you, son.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Piazza and husband, Jeff; and a son, Matthew, all of Old Forge; two uncles, Karl Gabriel, Duryea; and Jerry Cesare and wife, Lolita; cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Louise Schab Cesare, on Jan. 8, 2004; his paternal grandparents, Caesar A. and Sophie Berkosky Cesare; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Ruth Coombs Gabriel.
Family and friends are invited to attend Matt's funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with the Rev. Norm Demming, St. Paul's Independent Bible Church, officiating. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday, 10 to service time. Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019