Matthew J. Domines, 87, a longtime North Scranton resident, died Wednesday at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness. His beloved wife of 53 years, Mary D. (Kralicek) Domines, preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2015.



Born in Lansford, on Nov. 30, 1931, son of the late Steven and Emma Lauer Domines, he was a graduate of the former Lansford High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, earning both the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He earned rank as sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1955.



After moving to Scranton to work for the U.S. Postal Service, Matthew then began a career spanning over 25 years as an electronics technician for Tobyhanna Army Depot before retirement. A devoted Roman Catholic, he was a faithful member of Mary, Mother of God Parish in Scranton.



He loved the polkas, watching sports and reading the newspaper. He had an amazing work ethic, and his attention to detail was second to none. Above anything else in his life came his family. Spending time together, especially with his adoring grandchildren, meant the world to him. Supporting his family had been his lifelong goal: mission accomplished. He will be forever missed.



His family wishes to acknowledge and thank the amazing staffs of Allied Hospice; Geisinger CMC's ER, fifth and sixth floors; Dr. Richard Martin and his office, for the collective care given to Matthew throughout his illness.



He is survived by his four children, Linda Howey and husband, Joseph, Taylor; Matt Domines, Old Forge; Nancy Hudachek and husband, George, Greensburg; and Paul Domines, Scranton; four grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Matthew and Kendra; a great-grandson on his way, Owen Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.



The last surviving of eight children, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Frank, Stephen, Albert, Martin and John Domines; Emma Haravitch and Mary Frantz.



Funeral services with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard are scheduled to begin Monday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Church, Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Cyril Edwards, pastor. Private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's name to his church c/o Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.



Published in Scranton Times on June 28, 2019