Matthew J. Wasik Obituary
Matthew J. Wasik, 96, died Saturday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. His wife, Regina Vitock Wasik, died in 1998.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Walter and Catherine Wasik, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot until retirement. A United States Army veteran who participated in D-Day and was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Medal with Oak Clusters, Matthew was also a volunteer for the Greenwood Hose Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are two sons, Matthew Wasik Jr. and wife, Lori Ann, Duryea; and Richard Wasik and wife, Ramona Hodges, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Christopher Wasik and wife, Jaimie; Scott Wasik; Tim Williams and wife, Alysia; Nicole Groschal and husband, Nick; Richard Wasik and wife, Cheryl; and Gregory Wasik; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Florence.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christina; three brothers, Stanley, Henry and Chester; and three sisters, Jean, Dolores and Lucy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Interment, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Greenwood.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020
