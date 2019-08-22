|
Dr. Matthew Jerome Fairbanks of Scranton, professor emeritus, University of Scranton, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at Geisinger CMC, surrounded by family. He suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Matt was born on March 10, 1934, the son of Alice and Roy Fairbanks. He received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago and Ph.D. in philosophy from Notre Dame.
Matthew shared his passion for philosophy with thousands of students at the University of Scranton, where he taught for 47 years. Matt made a challenging subject interesting with his enthusiasm and humor. He was the youngest tenured philosophy professor at the university.
Matt is survived by Janet Loewe, his beloved partner of 40 years. Matt is also survived by his son, Michael Fairbanks; Michael's wife, Marylee; his daughter, Lauren Jagernauth; her husband, Madan; and grandsons Nigel Jagernauth, Benjamin Lubovac and Sebastian Fairbanks.
His brother, Ray, and his beloved daughter, Jeannie, predeceased him.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Electric City Ballroom at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center on Adams Avenue. All are welcome to this bereavement luncheon. Parking in the hotel garage is complimentary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019