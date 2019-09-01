Home

Dr. Matthew Jerome Fairbanks

Dr. Matthew Fairbanks of Scranton, professor emeritus, University of Scranton, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at Geisinger CMC, surrounded by family. He suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Matt was born on March 10, 1934, the son of Alice and Roy Fairbanks. He received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago and Ph.D. in philosophy from Notre Dame.

Matthew shared his passion for philosophy with thousands of students at the University of Scranton, where he taught for 47 years. Matt made a challenging subject interesting with his enthusiasm and humor. He was the youngest tenured philosophy professor at the university.

Matt is survived by Janet Loewe, his beloved partner of 40 years. Matt is also survived by his son, Michael Fairbanks; Michael's wife, Marylee; his daughter, Lauren Jagernauth; her husband, Madan; and grandsons, Nigel Jagernauth, Benjamin Lubovac and Sebastian Fairbanks.

His brother, Ray, and his daughter, Jeannie, predeceased him.

A celebration of Matt's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Electric City Ballroom at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center on Adams Avenue. All are welcome to "come and go" to this buffet. Feel free to drop in and share refreshments. Parking in the hotel garage is complimentary

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to Matt's charity: Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
