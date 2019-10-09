|
Matthew K. Zelenowski, 45, of Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Rita Zelenowski, he attended St. Ann's School and was a graduate of Riverside High School. Matthew enjoyed making music and was employed by Mentor Network.
Surviving are his companion, Jennifer Parker; and two uncles, Felix and David Zelenowski.
A blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019