Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Zelenowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew K. Zelenowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew K. Zelenowski Obituary
Matthew K. Zelenowski, 45, of Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Rita Zelenowski, he attended St. Ann's School and was a graduate of Riverside High School. Matthew enjoyed making music and was employed by Mentor Network.

Surviving are his companion, Jennifer Parker; and two uncles, Felix and David Zelenowski.

A blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.