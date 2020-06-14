|
|
|
Matthew M. Damiano (Grader Guy) of Nicholson died Thursday at home. His wife is Irene Bubacz Damiano and they would have been married 17 years on Sept. 6.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of Romayne Schwab Damiano and the late Martin R. Damiano. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Overfield Twp. and was a member and cantor of St. Patrick Church in Nicholson. He was a 1972 graduate of Old Forge High School. He formerly trained and drove harness horses. He was also a member of the Endless Mountains Antique Power Association and he loved driving the road grader.
Matthew is also survived by three sisters, Joan Kane, Linda Damiano, and Karen Stahler and husband, Terry; three brothers, Robert Damiano and wife, Sarah; and Jeffrey and Thomas Damiano; and two nieces, Kate and Ryen Stahler.
A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, will be Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, Nicholson.
Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
There will be a viewing today from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 409, Nicholson, PA 18446; or the Endless Mountains Antique Power Association, c/o Donnie Fuller, 384 Love Hill Road, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020