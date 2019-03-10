Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew M. Ludovici. View Sign

Matthew M. Ludovici, Scranton, died Thursday at home. His wife, the former Loretta Anne Walsh, preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2014.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Pasquale and Angelina Bonfiglio Ludovici, he was educated in the Scranton schools, and Mother Cabrini and Johnson School. He was a proud United States veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a sergeant with the 2nd Division; received four Bronze Stars; the Presidential Citation, having participated in Chosin Reservoir and Pork Chop Hill; served in the Pacific and European Theater. He worked for the DL&W, Erie Lackawanna and Conrail for over 38 years. He also owned the Matthew Ludovici and Sons Construction Co. He was a member of St. Lucy's Church.



He was an avid bowler and golfer and participated in numerous leagues. He loved his garden and fruit trees, was an avid deep-sea fisherman and outdoorsman and was the founder of West Scranton Mat Boosters Wrestling.



Matthew's family would like to thank everyone involved in Matthew's care, and also to the Scranton Police Department and to the paramedics.



Surviving are his children, Matthew Ludovici Jr. and wife, Ann; Mary Ludovici Cooper and husband, Mark; Laura Ludovici Salmons and husband, Rich; Michael Ludovici and Joanie Carozzi; Paul M. Ludovici; John J. Ludovici; Bridget Ludovici, with whom he resided; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Mario P. Ludovici; a daughter, Abigail Ludovici; grandsons, Mario Ludovici Jr.; and Mark Ferrett; granddaughter Mauralee Ludovici; brothers, Frank and Joseph; sisters, Pauline Halko, Caroline Parlanti, Adele Giglio, Marion Kloniecke, Fran Levan­dowski.



The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. All attending the funeral are kindly invited to go directly to church for the Mass. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



