1950 - 2020
Matthew Mischello Sr. Obituary
Matthew Mischello Sr., a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Tuesday afternoon. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday June 9.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish in Old Forge, will be privately celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sica, with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
A full obituary article will be in Friday's edition of The Times-Tribune.
Published in Scranton Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
