Matthew Paul Dudzinski, 55, of Taylor and formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died unexpectedly Sunday at his home.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Constantine and Dolores Yarosh Dudzinski, he was a graduate of Thomas Edison High School, in Queens, N.Y., and was of the Roman Catholic faith. He was employed most of his life as a hard-working truck driver. Matthew settled in Taylor nearly 20 years ago and considered this area to be his new home.



Matthew was absolutely passionate about restoring cars. He enjoyed to compete in car shows, proudly presenting his 1970 Dodge Super Bee. Having hailed from New York, he was a diehard New York Jets football fan.



He is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Pamela Stets; a brother, Paul Dudzinski and sister-in-law, Monica, of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Debbie McAllister and John Slavinski, of Taylor; cousins, Michael and Margaret Reilly, of Blauvelt, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Shelly, Vanessa, Scott, Adam, Danielle, Brian, Lindsay, Andrew, Melissa, Michael, Amanda and Julia; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



The funeral for Matthew will be held Friday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, processing to Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will take place privately for family on Saturday in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York City.



Family and friends are invited to Matthew's viewing Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to PA s, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112 (

