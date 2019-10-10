|
|
Matushka Pamela Ann Micek, 71, of West Scranton, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Mitered Archpriest Basil Micek.
Born in Passaic, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jean McGuggart Paison. Very active in the church and community, Pamela was the president of the PTA at Lincoln Jackson School. A devout parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul's Russian Orthodox Church, she was the president of Saints Martha and Mary Sisterhood, a choir member, and also a member of the Bishop's council. Pamela worked as a medical assistant at Nabi Bio Medical for several years, before moving to Northeast Pediatrics and the office of Dr. Vincent Ross, where she worked for 20 years. Being a Matushka, she was always ready to entertain at a moment's notice. Pamela cherished her family, who she held at the center of her life. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren all very deeply. When she wasn't at the church or spending time with her family, she was likely watching her favorite show, Days of Our Lives, of which she never missed an episode. Pamela was a kind and gentle lady, and she made it her goal to never cause hardship to anyone she encountered.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Joseph Micek and wife, Kelly, of Old Forge; Nicholas Micek, of Scranton; and Timothy Micek and wife, Kathy, of Archbald; two grandchildren, Mylei and Natalei Micek; and her stepmother, Helen Paison.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph David Paison.
Family and friends are invited to attend Matushka Pamela's Divine Liturgy, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Washburn and Filmore streets, Scranton, by her husband, Archpriest Basil Micek, followed by funeral services beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral services in the parish cemetery, West Scranton.
Family and friends may call Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church. Panikhida services will be at 7 p.m. In lieu of floral tributes, the family would be humbled if you would consider offering a donation in Matushka Pamela's memory to the church. Arrangements and care provided by Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences to the family.
Glory to God for all things!
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019