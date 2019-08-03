|
|
Maureen Bernardi, 61, of South Abington Twp., peacefully passed away Thursday surrounded by her loving family at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Bernardi. Maureen and Paul were married 28 years and were together for over 45 years.
She was born in Scranton, daughter of the late Enrico and Alice Cavanaugh Bonifanti. She attended the Scranton School District and was a graduate of the Lackawanna County Vocational Nursing Program. Following graduation, she spent years caring for the elderly.
Maureen enjoyed going fishing on the boat with her family, shopping with her daughter, road trips with her son and pizza on Fridays with her husband. She loved to bake and cook; her specialties were her meatballs and sauce and also cupcakes.
Maureen was a wonderful mother and wife; anyone who was in her presence was touched by her loving and caring heart. One of her favorite sayings was, "If you don't have something nice to say about someone, don't say it at all."
Also surviving are her son, Paul; and her daughter, Marissa, both at home; two sisters, Luann Bonifanti, Plymouth Meeting; Liz Reviello and her husband, Glenn, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Bonifanti.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019