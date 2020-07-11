Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Maureen Brink Obituary

Maureen Brink, 78, of Scranton, died on July 9 after a brief illness.

Born in Washington, D.C., to the late Robert and Rosemary Carden, she will be deeply missed by her four children, Debi Brink of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.; Paula Rakszawski and husband, Dave, of Marydel, Del.; Melinda Banick and husband, Rich, of Dunmore, Pa.; and Michael Brink and wife, Katie, of Smyrna, Del.; and her two grandchildren, Zak Rakszawski of Leesburg, Va.; and Piper Brink of Smyrna, Del., all of whom made her so proud. She is also survived by her three loving sisters, Rosemary Schirg of Scranton, Pa.; Loretta Hussey of Southampton, Pa.; and Catherine Carden of Orlando, Fla., with whom she really enjoyed traveling.

A 1959 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Maureen dedicated nearly 40 years of her life to working at the Scranton Club and Eagles Club, before becoming a beloved volunteer for Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Telespond Senior Services over the past several years. She was an amazing cook, caterer and bartender who added her special touch to countless parties and events in the area.

She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a viewing and memorial service at the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday, July 14. The viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11. Attendees are kindly asked to adhere to the CDC social distancing guidelines and masks are required.

Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


