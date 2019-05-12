Maureen (Renee) Carmody

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen (Renee) Carmody.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maureen Carmody, age 60, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on May 6, 2019, at Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by her friends, after a short battle with cancer.

Surviving are a brother, Sean Carmody, of Michigan; and her caregiver, Veda Price, who was there for her through the good and the bad.

Renee was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Carmody; and a sister, Kathy Mayer.

Renee was a 1977 graduate of North Pocono High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University and her Master of Social Work from Barry University.

Renee was a licensed clinical social worker at David Lawrence Center in Naples, Fla.

Fishing was her life when she wasn't working. At the end of her life, Renee said she wouldn't change a thing. It made her who she was, a loving, caring person, who gave so many people a lot of happy memories.

A memorial service will be held in Naples, Fla.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.