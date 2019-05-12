Maureen Carmody, age 60, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on May 6, 2019, at Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by her friends, after a short battle with cancer.
Surviving are a brother, Sean Carmody, of Michigan; and her caregiver, Veda Price, who was there for her through the good and the bad.
Renee was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Carmody; and a sister, Kathy Mayer.
Renee was a 1977 graduate of North Pocono High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University and her Master of Social Work from Barry University.
Renee was a licensed clinical social worker at David Lawrence Center in Naples, Fla.
Fishing was her life when she wasn't working. At the end of her life, Renee said she wouldn't change a thing. It made her who she was, a loving, caring person, who gave so many people a lot of happy memories.
A memorial service will be held in Naples, Fla.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019