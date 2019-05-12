Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr. Bonita Springs , FL 34134 (239)-992-4982 Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Carmody, age 60, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on May 6, 2019, at Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by her friends, after a short battle with cancer.



Surviving are a brother, Sean Carmody, of Michigan; and her caregiver, Veda Price, who was there for her through the good and the bad.



Renee was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Carmody; and a sister, Kathy Mayer.



Renee was a 1977 graduate of North Pocono High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University and her Master of Social Work from Barry University.



Renee was a licensed clinical social worker at David Lawrence Center in Naples, Fla.



Fishing was her life when she wasn't working. At the end of her life, Renee said she wouldn't change a thing. It made her who she was, a loving, caring person, who gave so many people a lot of happy memories.



A memorial service will be held in Naples, Fla.

Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019

