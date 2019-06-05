Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
Maureen Carr Obituary
Maureen Carr, 59, of Dunmore, died Saturday evening at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William R. Sr. and Arlene Petrikovicz Carr, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. She had formerly been employed at Lackawanna College and PNC Bank.

Surviving are brothers, William Carr Jr. and wife, Barbara Keyasko-Carr, South Carolina; and Michael Carr and wife, Lee, Dunmore; her sister, Mary Ellen Possanza and husband, Louis, Springfield, Va.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019
