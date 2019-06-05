|
Maureen Carr, 59, of Dunmore, died Saturday evening at home.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William R. Sr. and Arlene Petrikovicz Carr, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. She had formerly been employed at Lackawanna College and PNC Bank.
Surviving are brothers, William Carr Jr. and wife, Barbara Keyasko-Carr, South Carolina; and Michael Carr and wife, Lee, Dunmore; her sister, Mary Ellen Possanza and husband, Louis, Springfield, Va.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Contributions in Maureen's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019