Maureen Elizabeth Gaughan

Maureen Elizabeth Gaughan Obituary
The gates of Heaven opened for our dear and precious "Marnie" at Allied Hospice after a brief illness.?

Daughter of the late James and Betty Hesser Gaughan and granddaughter of Frank and Tydville Hesser, she was born in Scranton on March 15, 1960. A lifelong resident of Olyphant, she was a member of Holy Cross Parish and a 1978 graduate of Mid Valley High School. She was employed by ATI.

Marnie enjoyed good times with Family and friends, and a good cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee. She adored her pets, Amberlee, Coco and Trevor.

She is survived by a brother, Jimmy and wife, Grace, of Dunmore; and a sister, Mariel Petrini, Allentown. She was the godmother and aunt of Erin Bearse, and aunt of Laura and Jimmy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and companion, Mark Mitchko.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held by the family at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2020
