Maureen M. O'Hora of Dunmore died on May 17, 2020, at the age of 72. Maureen was the daughter of the late Edmund B. and Margaret Brogan O'Hora. She participated with Allied Vocational Services for many years and won awards for her service. Maureen was kind, gracious and loving; a good friend and would always greet everyone with a smile.
Surviving are her sister, Anne O'Hora Padelford; niece, Jane Padelford Gomes (Ezequiel), and great-niece, Anaëlle, of Bethesda, Maryland; cousins, Barbara and Ellen Burkhouse of Scranton; and dear friends, Catherine Gilligan Quinnan of Dunmore and Kate Beilman of Scranton.
Donations may go to United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern PA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Linwood Employee Fund (Linwood Nursing), 100 Lynwood Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
A blessing service was given by Monsignor Van Loon of St. Paul's Parish on May 22, 2020, at Cathedral Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020