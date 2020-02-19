|
Maureen N. Frost of Factoryville died Monday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gerald D. Frost.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Mellody Noone and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She received an undergraduate and graduate degree from Marywood University. Maureen was an elementary teacher in the Tunkhannock School District teaching at Mill City Elementary School. After retiring from her passionate teaching career, Maureen worked at Keystone College as a supervisor of student teachers. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Abingtons Parish, Dalton.
Also surviving are a son, Daniel Frost, of Hop Bottom; a brother, Patrick and wife, Debbie Noone, of Pipersville; a sister, Geralyn and husband, Tom Swinick, of Dunmore. She was a dedicated aunt to Mellody, Thomas and Sarah Swinick, and Laura, Anthony, and her beloved great-nephew, Nicholas Fierro.
Maureen was fortunate to live her retirement to full extent. Maureen and her husband loved traveling together. They have many fond memories from cruises and trips to Atlantic City where she would try new restaurants, shop and people watch. They were always looking forward to their next trip. Maureen (and her husband) enjoyed walking the Lackawanna Trail High School track and cheering on the football team. She also loved Broadway Theater with the "Mill City Crew."
She appreciated the simple things in life and loved reading Danielle Steel books. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Maureen will be remembered by her gift of gab and always willing to do for others. Her life was truly centered around faith, family and friends. Maureen will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
The funeral will be Friday from Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Abingtons Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020