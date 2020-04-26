|
Maureen T. Fiscus of North Scranton died peacefully, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was 84 years old. She was the widow of Paul F. Fiscus Sr., who died in 2009.
Born in Manchester, England, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Olive Seal Whelan.
Maureen was a longtime resident of Scranton, Pa., where she lived with her husband, Paul, and three children since leaving her childhood home in Manchester, England, at the age of 19 after meeting her husband, the love of her life, who served in the United States Air Force.
A woman of dignity, class and deep faith, she was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, where she served as a lecturer, Eucharistic minister and member of the church choir. Maureen was a wonderful and devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her family was the center of her life, who she loved deeply and wholeheartedly. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
An avid sports fan, she was passionate about soccer and supported Manchester United. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football with her family. She always kept a pleasant nature, was never in a bad mood and always kept a positive outlook on life and all the challenges that she faced.
Maureen's family would like to thank Allied Skilled Nursing, 4 South, Allied Home Health, social worker Casey McMullen, Dr. Michael Kondash and the nurses and doctors of Geisinger CMC for all their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are sons, Paul Jr. and companion, Roberta, and Michael and wife, Margy; daughter, Diane Mitchell and husband, Brian; seven grandchildren, Geralyn Mitchell and companion, Landon, Brian Mitchell Jr. and wife, Therese, Michael Fiscus and wife, Laura, Patrick Fiscus and companion, Megan, and Zachary, Olivia and Luke Fiscus; three great-grandchildren, Kora and Ashton Mitchell and Maxwell Fiscus.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020